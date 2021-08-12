Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.87. 6,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.01.
KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
