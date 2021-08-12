Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.87. 6,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

