Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 958,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,794,000 after purchasing an additional 202,605 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.62. 1,313,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,886. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $188.43 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.