Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.64. 7,377,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.