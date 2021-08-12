Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,325. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.