Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.09. 454,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $190.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.14.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,548 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

