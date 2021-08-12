Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $139,831,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.81. 3,023,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,161. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.57 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

