K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KBL. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.25 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$450.24 million and a P/E ratio of 42.25.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.89 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 120.24%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.