JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $4,721.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00140160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00151846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.85 or 0.99936887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00859121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

