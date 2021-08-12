JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Target Price to GBX 390

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 436 ($5.70).

FXPO stock opened at GBX 419 ($5.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 446.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 513 ($6.70).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider James North acquired 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

