JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HRGLY stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. 208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.