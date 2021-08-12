JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ING. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.01.
Shares of ING stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 148,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
