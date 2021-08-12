JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TME. dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 737,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,271,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

