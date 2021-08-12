Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. Research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

