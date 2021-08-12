John W. Hill Sells 6,160 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,374. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 654.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

