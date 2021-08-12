John Teeruk Kochavatr Sells 1,500 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

POR opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $24,490,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 354,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 341,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

