Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 765 ($9.99). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.52), with a volume of 311,914 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 728.66.

About Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

