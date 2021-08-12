Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,332. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

