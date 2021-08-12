Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

NYSE:GM opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

