Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €14.75 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €14.75 ($17.35) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.42 ($14.61).

Shares of TKA opened at €8.43 ($9.91) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.82. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

