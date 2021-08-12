Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

NYSE JEF opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

