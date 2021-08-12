Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Vimeo in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vimeo’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMEO. Cowen lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

VMEO opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.36.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

