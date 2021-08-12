Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Declares GBX 3.50 Dividend

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON JIM opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.49. The company has a market capitalization of £138.07 million and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jarvis Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.90 ($4.82).

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

