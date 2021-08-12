Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 1,304,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Jamf news, COO John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $50,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,638,178 shares of company stock valued at $318,113,469 in the last 90 days.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

