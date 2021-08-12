James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for James Hardie Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the construction company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 563,347.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 602,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth about $8,013,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 89.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 506.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

