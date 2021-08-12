James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 1-Year High at $570.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.45), with a volume of 30440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.26).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 532.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.