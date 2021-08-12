Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.05. 10,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,906. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

