J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in V.F. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in V.F. by 80.7% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

