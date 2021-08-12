J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $918.54. 257,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,366. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $922.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $879.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

