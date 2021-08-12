J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.00. 2,752,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,956. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

