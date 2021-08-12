J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

