iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 71,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 109,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 212,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.25. 354,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,003,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

