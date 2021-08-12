iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.19. 1,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.