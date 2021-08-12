Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,583 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,218% compared to the average daily volume of 196 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,841. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.47.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.