Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ecovyst Call Options (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 17,655 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 950% compared to the average volume of 1,682 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.