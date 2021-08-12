Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 million. Analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

