Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,152,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 96,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $63.82.

