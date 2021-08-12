Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Position Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.72. 8,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,336. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43.

