Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $366.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,244,277. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

