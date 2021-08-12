Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 54,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 446,198 shares.The stock last traded at $19.01 and had previously closed at $19.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,485,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,813,000 after acquiring an additional 949,381 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 161,795 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

