Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.13. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 939,140 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 129,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

