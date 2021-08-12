Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
