Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invacare by 859.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invacare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVC shares. TheStreet cut Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $289.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

