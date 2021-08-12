Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 26.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $537.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,075. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $540.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

