IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. IntriCon updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,079. The company has a market cap of $195.96 million, a PE ratio of -532.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96. IntriCon has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $28.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

