Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. 50,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,074. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.34.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

