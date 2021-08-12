Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITPOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. 20,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

