Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.95. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITPOF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

