Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XENT. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.65.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of XENT stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.08.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.