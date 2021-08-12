InterRent REIT Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.63. The business had revenue of C$43.05 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.