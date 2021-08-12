International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $7,957,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in International Business Machines by 36.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 52.4% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.74. 81,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

